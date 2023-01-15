Letter to the editor: More help needed for the unhoused

I live in Ward 1. My house is between the Crisis Center and Pioneer Park so I see the impact of homelessness in our community and in my front yard.

I am also a small business owner. I have a private therapy practice on the corner of Ninth and Wyoming Avenue. Though we have two affordable housing complexes and the DV shelter across the street, it has been rare for our office to have transient traffic.

Until last week when I found a man was sleeping on the sidewalk in front of my office. I gave him a hat and snacks. My colleague and I asked if he had anywhere to go — no, he said, he lost his apartment. He had no one to call for help. He has muscular dystrophy and struggles to walk. And yet, in Billings, this man was sleeping on the cold, hard sidewalk in January. I suggested he go to the crisis center, and soon he found his way, limping along the way.

This is not a letter to say anything about this man. This is a letter to say something about us, about the leaders and citizens and business owners of this community. How we are leaving our most vulnerable to suffer alone, in the cold, without care?

I plead with you, implore you, please work with organizations to offer more shelter for the unhoused. Affordable housing isn’t affordable when you still can’t pay rent. So while I am all for it, I know that cheap rent isn’t the answer.

I have been in human services here since 2006, and have seen people’s problems worsen and resources decrease. What used to be solvable with the collaboration of a few organizations is no longer the case. The elderly and disabled and children of this community are suffering, but so are able-bodied, sober, working adults trying to parent and pay bills.

The city is at an important crossroads. We can begin to do the right thing for each other, or our problems will be more than we can recover from. I hope together we can be part of the solution and be proud to live in Billings.

Angie Buckley

Billings