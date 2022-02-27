Letter to the editor: More questions about MetraPark future

In the Feb. 22 Yellowstone County Commission meeting, Commissioner Denis Pitman raised a stack of papers and reports that he claimed showed they had been working on MetraPark management since 2010 contradicting Commissioner Don Jones and his previous narrative that the private vs. county management discussion started with the Nov. 1, 2021, meeting. Which is correct?

Pitman and Jones also discussed “MetraPark Questions Regarding MetraPark Management.” They addressed 16 questions, out of 27, submitted by Commissioner John Ostlund. Pitman and Jones said these questions had already been answered and most of them would be addressed as part of negotiations during contract talks. Ostlund pushed the idea of commissioners setting goals and objectives before the bidding process and received no support.

Pitman and Jones stated the recent Venue Solution Group report said MetraPark needed a policy and procedures handbook containing goals and objectives. Pitman and Jones said Oak View Group a bidder, will design the policy and procedures with stated goals and objectives. So, goals and objectives are to be set by a third party vs. commissioners?

Pitman went further and defended the existing "booking arrangement" with OVG even though it hurts taxpayers by allowing OVG to receive $50,000 based on Metra’s overall financial performance even if they provide no services. Pitman stated it is a “good contract."

Responding to public pressure, all three commissioners voted ‘aye’ in discussion to hiring VSG to facilitate an agreement with any potential privatization bid. Commissioners also passed a motion to ‘Request for Qualifications & Information for MetraPark Campus Management Services’ (rebid for privatize management services).

Kim Rolfsen

Billings

