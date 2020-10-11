Letter to the editor: Morigeau is a better choice

I was disappointed to see The Gazette gloss over Troy Downing’s conviction for poaching and endorse him for State Auditor (Oct. 4, 2020). Violating Montana’s hunting laws is no small matter, and it is relevant to the job of State Auditor.

Downing committed the crimes while a legal resident of California, when he used his vacation address at the Yellowstone Club to obtain a Montana resident hunting license. Even while pleading guilty, he refused to take responsibility for breaking the law. Instead, he blamed his California accountant and alleged a “Deep State” conspiracy by the Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

Can we trust someone who won’t admit his own wrongdoing to really protect us from health insurance companies and investment scams? Or will Downing just look the other way and make excuses for a little bit of lawbreaking? Finally, do we really want a convicted poacher on the State Land Board, overseeing the acquisition and management of millions of acres of public lands?

Shane Morigeau is the clear choice for State Auditor. He actually understands what the job entails. He has a proven record of fighting for consumers and working in a bipartisan way as legislator to expand health insurance. He is also an ethical Montana hunter who respects our natural resources and the law.