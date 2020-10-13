Letter to the editor: Morigeau is the right choice

What are you people thinking endorsing Troy Downing for Auditor?

We do not need more of the same with people tied to insurance companies and controlling the kinds of policies and the coverage that Montanans can access.

Elected officials with ties to insurance companies and/or recipients of big donations: US Senator Steve Daines works relentlessly to get rid of medical insurance for Montanans. Montana Auditor Matt Rosendale, Maryland developer, brings in companies with health policies but the coverage is minimal and the premiums high. He also allowed insurance companies to charge more than the deductible to the insured when there is a loss.

You did a huge disservice to Montanans by endorsing Troy Downing, prosecuted for game violations, for Auditor. We can only expect that Troy will follow in lockstep with other Republicans.

Shane Morigeau would work for consumers not the insurance companies.

Sue Beland

Livingston

