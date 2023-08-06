Mark Cooke of Wolves of the Rockies testified that Montana’s Fish, Wildlife and Parks Department disregards non-consumptive wildlife users because it only cares about “commercialization of wildlife” during a July 26 Environmental Quality Council hearing on the department’s annual wolf report, as conveyed in a subsequent article by Brett French.

Cooke’s statement is a blatant misrepresentation of most non-consumptive wildlife users. It is instead the position taken by a well-funded and vocal group that is better characterized as “anti-consumptive.” For eight years as a non-consumptive Washington fish and wildlife commissioner, I listened to similar claims. The underlying implication is that anti-consumptive wildlife users can only be heard when uses they oppose, such as hunting, are banned.

Hunters and anglers are a small minority of the U.S. population. Yet year after year, surveys show that most Americans support regulated hunting. Regulated hunting is not commercialization of wildlife; it is sharing wildlife among all Montanans to whom they belong.

Kim Thorburn

Spokane, Washington