Letter to the editor: Most Americans want more gun controls

When a child uses a stick to attack other people, I blame the child, not the stick. But I will take the stick away from the child. That is what we should do with rapid-fire military weapons.

Other countries have been faced with this same problem and their response was very effective. For example, in Australia one mass shooting had occurred every 18 months before 1996. Then Australia acted. They collected over 1 million guns in a government buy-back program and there has been only one such shooting in the last 26 years. The United States had 61 mass shootings in the last year alone and 42,222 total gun deaths in 2020, which is an increase of 14% over the year before.

Semiautomatic weapons and most handguns were banned in England in 1987 resulting in one of the lowest gun-related death rates in the developed world. Germany, New Zealand, Canada, and Norway had comparable problems to the United States but they have taken action with amazing results.

Congress can ban weapons that are intended for use by the military to kill people, such as semiautomatic rifles used in Uvalde, Texas. They can raise the age of access to guns by children from 18 to 21 or even 25. (The shooter in Uvalde had just turned 18.) They can prevent people with mental illnesses from purchasing guns (supported by 87% of Americans). They can require background checks for private gun sales and sales at gun shows (supported by 81% of Americans). They can create a federal data base to track all guns (supported by 66% of Americans). They can ban high capacity ammunition magazines that hold more than 10 rounds (supported by 64% of Americans). They can ban assault weapons (supported by 63% of Americans). Percentages are from Pew Research Center.

The U.S. Supreme Court in the Heller case in 2008 held that the Second Amendment is not unlimited. Thus, a government has the right to enact reasonable limitations on gun use and ownership if it will protect its own citizens. As stated above the evidence that it will afford such protection is overwhelming — and undisputed. Failure to take action now is like agreeing to the next mass murder of school kids.

Before you vote for a congressional candidate, find out if he or she agrees to take action as suggested above — or is he or she too afraid of the NRA to do anything.

Thomas E. Towe

Billings

