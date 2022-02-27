 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Most Republicans believe party harmed by Trump

  • 0

Marc Racicot's letter expressing opposition to the censuring of Liz Chaney and the ongoing baseless claim that the election was stolen from Donald Trump expresses the opinion of the majority of Montana Republicans. Every one of my close Republican friends feels our party is being harmed terribly, and for a long time, by holding on to extremist, unfounded views of Trump. We so desperately need strong respectful conservative leadership now.

Is it not clear to the Republican leadership in Montana that Trump cannot win again?

Tony Seltz

Billings

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News