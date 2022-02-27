Letter to the editor: Most Republicans believe party harmed by Trump

Marc Racicot's letter expressing opposition to the censuring of Liz Chaney and the ongoing baseless claim that the election was stolen from Donald Trump expresses the opinion of the majority of Montana Republicans. Every one of my close Republican friends feels our party is being harmed terribly, and for a long time, by holding on to extremist, unfounded views of Trump. We so desperately need strong respectful conservative leadership now.
Is it not clear to the Republican leadership in Montana that Trump cannot win again?
Tony Seltz
Billings