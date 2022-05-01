Letter to the editor: Motel room prices

We have been honored over the years to be allowed to visit Billings at least twice a year for the past 20 years. This is a great city to visit and meet the wonderful people of Billings. This weekend in an attempt to book a room we discovered how popular Billings is — no surprise. After a long search (no little or no luck) we discovered that if you're not a millionaire don't bother searching for a room. Apparently the norm now is $250 a night to $700+ for a room no matter what type of room one is looking for. Unfortunately these times are not made for the working or retired person.