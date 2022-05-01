Letter to the editor: Motel room prices

We have been honored over the years to be allowed to visit Billings at least twice a year for the past 20 years. This is a great city to visit and meet the wonderful people of Billings. This weekend in an attempt to book a room we discovered how popular Billings is — no surprise. After a long search (no little or no luck) we discovered that if you're not a millionaire don't bother searching for a room. Apparently the norm now is $250 a night to $700+ for a room no matter what type of room one is looking for. Unfortunately these times are not made for the working or retired person.
Linda and Ralph Elgren
Regina Beach, Saskatchewan, Canada