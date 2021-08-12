Letter to the editor: 'Mr. Fancy Pants' doesn't like my mobile home

I read a lot about the homeless here in Billings and what a problem it is. Let me give you my insight into the problem.

My husband and I are elderly and on Social Security. We found an inexpensive mobile home to buy that didn’t leak and was structurally sound. I called planning and zoning and asked if I could have the mobile home at this address. I was informed it was perfectly fine so I moved it here at the cost of $1,000. Lo and behold, two weeks later, zoning comes by and informs us the mobile home has to be 1990 or newer so we had to remove it from the property.

This was never mentioned by planning and zoning. I was told I could apply for a special permit which I did at the cost of $1,200. At the hearing I was told the additional residence was against zoning. It was never mentioned prior. Needless to say, my request was denied. I now have to pay to have the mobile home hauled to recycling for destruction.

My husband and I are now homeless with lots of other people here in Billings and a perfectly good home is being destroyed while they live under bridges. And why? Because Mr. Fancy Pants doesn’t want to look at a mobile home.

Billings has shown me how much it cares for its non-rich residents. I will leave this state as soon as possible. Shame on this town.