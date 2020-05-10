Letter to the editor: MSUB changes are too drastic

I have taken classes at MSUB for the last four years as a non-degree student and have had a wonderful experience. I have been impressed with both the faculty and the class offerings, so I was surprised and disappointed that the current administration chose to push through a drastic restructuring amidst the current COVID-19 crisis.
I was particularly disheartened to see so many programs that foster community involvement on the chopping block. While cutting things like art, sociology, women's studies, and philosophy might seem like a no-nonsense way to save money in the short-term, it diminishes inter-disciplinary opportunities for students and community members alike. The world may look quite different in a few months, and priorities for both incoming students and donors might shift.
Additionally, the way the communication was handled indicates a lack of appreciation on the part of the administration for the importance of the university not just as a factory for producing future workers but also as a civic institution supported in part by the taxpayers of this community for the benefit of us all.
I will continue to support the university in solidarity with the many excellent faculty members I have encountered as a student and community attendee at lectures, concerts, and art exhibits, and I sincerely hope that the administration does better than this in the future.
Julie Schultz
Billings
