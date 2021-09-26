Letter to the editor: MSUB needs mask mandate

I am disheartened that my two-time alma mater, just a stone’s throw from Billings Clinic, refuses to implement a mask mandate. This refusal is extraordinary, especially considering the recent unimaginable announcement of Billings Clinic to bring in the National Guard to assist with the onslaught of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

I was surprised to arrive at MSU Billings to be greeted by “masks recommended” signage. In my opinion, institutions should save their money and not worry about printing these signs. They do not actually work. If something is recommended, the public at large is likely not to follow the recommendations. That’s why mandates are so important.

As I walked through the corridors of McMullen Hall, the administrative building, I encountered over a dozen people. Not one person I saw in that building, where the university leadership offices are located, was wearing a mask.

How can an institution of higher learning be depended on as credible when they are not willing to stand on the side of science? Instead, they are ready to risk the health and safety of their students, staff, faculty, and administration.

Why?