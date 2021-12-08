Letter to the editor: MSUB vax speaker is 'a fraud and a clown'

Emily Schabacker’s Dec. 4 article, “Controversial speaker featured at event on MSUB campus,” left me with questions. Why is Big Sky Liberty Alliance providing a platform for a speaker who has been described as a fraud and a clown by fellow chiropractor Steven Dalton, DO, in his weekly blog on Sept. 4, 2021?

Does BSLA usually provide a platform to speakers whose claims, after being fact checked, are proven false, such as a claim that COVID-19 vaccines’ ingredients and formulas have changed since their original rollout? (USA Today, Sept. 24, 2021).

Why Is BSLA making its platform available to a speaker who contorts facts about a CDC notice and vaccine-related complications and admits that he relies on third-hand false information without doing his own fact-checking? (USA Today Fact Check, Sept. 16, 2021).

BSLA, why provide your platform to a speaker who has falsely claimed that an antiviral drug Remdesivir is responsible for COVID-19 deaths? (Associated Press News, Sept. 21,2021 and First Draft News, Sept. 30, 2021).

Is BSLA being exploited by a speaker whose agenda is to generate controversy in order to gain free advertising?