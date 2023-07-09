Montana GOP trumpets its goal to replace Sen. Jon Tester. With what? A Republican? Are they the same MTGOP who voted Libertarian in 2012 to elect Sen. Tester rather than Republican Denny Rehberg whom their then cult leader Stewart Rhodes called a traitor, and me a “quisling” because I supported Rehberg?

Are they the same MT GOP who voted in 2022 for Democrat Monica Tranel for Congress because they have an unfounded hate for real Republican Ryan Zinke, who their cult leader Pastor Chuck Baldwin has tried to destroy since 2012?

Are they the same MT GOP who censored former Gov. Marc Racicot because he disagrees with their cult politics?

Are they the same MT GOP whose platform says, “We oppose the promotion of climate change and Environmental Social Governance policies,” but who now accept Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s violation of this platform in his stipulation to accept Democrat climate-fiction before the Held v Montana trial began?

Knudsen censored climate truth and the good scientists who support it, in the biggest betrayal of Republican voters in Montana’s history.

Who will censor Austin Knudsen? Not MT GOP because Knudsen is one of them. MT GOP opposes the truth that would make Montana free. By their works we shall know them.

Edwin Berry

Bigfork