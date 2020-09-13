Letter to the editor: MT reps should denounce insult to vets

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Do you have his back now, Sen. Daines and Rep. Gianforte? I’ve seen your ads about Jane Fonda. She was wrong. Now, where is your ad about what our president said about the men and women of our military? Fonda was a civilian, not the commander in chief.

My uniform in the closet carries the French Fourragère that the 5th and 6th Marine Regiments were awarded for the fight at Belleau Woods. I can only hope I brought as much honor to the 5th Marines as my fallen brothers.

My 93-year-old mother is a mother of 11, of which four sons and one daughter served in the USMC, two in the U.S. Army, and two in the U.S. Air Force. Her granddaughter served in the U.S. Navy. From Vietnam to Panama, the first and second Iraq wars, and Afghanistan. My mother is the real hero — she served six tours of duty. We only served one tour. For our president to call us suckers and losers is a most horrible thing. I will try to get my family members who voted for him last time to change this time.

I will probably never vote for you, but you could stand up and say that you denounce this from our commander in chief loudly enough for him to hear you. I’m sure if it were any Democrat, you would be using a bullhorn to be heard.

Thomas J. Schumaker

Laurel

