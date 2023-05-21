Gov. Greg Gianforte chooses to line the state's coffers over providing funding for rural Montanans with the veto of Senate Bill 442. SB 442 was a grassroots, widely collaborative effort to dedicate funding derived from the state's new found adult use marijuana taxes to various special needs of Montanans. This included 20% that must be transferred to the department of transportation and deposited in the county roads habitat access account to be used solely as funding for the construction, reconstruction, maintenance, and repair of county roads.

In the governor's veto letter, which describes reasoning behind the decision, Gianforte insinuates local jurisdictions could not be trusted to make sound economic decisions on the distribution of their local tax dollars that could have been freed up if provided with the state assistance to county road maintenance that this bill would have guaranteed.

Additionally, he states this bill “creates the illusion that the state will accept increasing responsibility for matters that are strictly under the jurisdiction of local authorities.”

Montana sportsmen and women from across the state banded together with our rural county neighbors to create this means of pitching in for road maintenance, as although, not all of us live and pay taxes in these counties, we all utilize them to take us on our adventures and have experienced the abuse our county roads can take.

Montana sportsmen and women want to help ease our impacts while supporting our neighbors and that's why we still support SB 442.

Mike Mershon

Billings