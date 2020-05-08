Letter to the editor: MT State Parks is causing irritation

Just a note to voice my displeasure with the state parks organization. At the Cooney Reservoir, there is a boat dock in place on the south shore, but not the north, and has been so for a week or so. However, there is no notification as to this situation.

With what we pay in fees and taxes, why can’t state parks get its program together and provide this basic service? This is pretty typical of most Montana government departments.

Just put me on record as being disgruntled and irritated with your department.

Nick Patton

Billings

