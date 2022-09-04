Letter to the editor: Musselshell supports Signal Peak mine

As Musselshell County commissioners, we would like to comment on Steve Charter and Northern Plains Resource Council's criticism of the Signal Peak Energy Coal Mine. We fully support our mine, as does a majority of our county residents. Signal Peak Energy pays over one third of our property taxes and through the Signal Peak Community Foundation they provide hundreds of thousands of dollars for improvements not only for our county, but for the town of Roundup and our Roundup Memorial Hospital.

Also, the county receives a Coal Gross proceeds tax, a tax on every ton of coal produced in our county. And, I might add, when the mine crosses into Yellowstone County they get revenue as well. This tax is the only reason that we can give a much-deserved raise to all our employees. This climate of high inflation and a reduced mill valuation has our county struggling, the loss of our mine would be devastating.

Any inconvenience to landowners near the mine pales in comparison to the good that it does for our county and our residents. The coal that this mine produces is low in sulphur and high in BTUs and is in high demand to countries that are trying to lower their climate impact. Whether we want to believe it or not, coal has to be a source of energy for some time to come. Wind and solar are a long way from being a viable replacement. I know that the mine has had many issues, but they have been addressed and resolved. Any large company has a lot of oversight, so they must follow all regulations.

I wonder if Mr. Charter and the NPRC has thought how much the property taxes would have to be raised to offset any reduction in the coal output from Signal Peak. The county would have to cut a lot of services and employees. I’m a farmer and a rancher and I do believe in conservation, but I also believe in doing what is best for our county and our community. Do watch over Signal Peak and call them to task when they violate any regulations, but don’t hinder the good they are doing for our county.

Musselshell County Commission Chairman

Mike Goffena