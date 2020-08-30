Letter to the editor: MVD should do its job

Why is the Montana government intentionally losing out on much needed revenue? I couldn’t get an appointment with Motor Vehicle Division to renew my REAL ID before it expires.

Instead, I now have to pay an additional $35 fee to an outside company to do what the Montana government employees should be doing. Letting an outside company come in and take money away from the State is utterly stupid. Why do I have to pay a $35 convenience/service fee to another company because of Montana government’s laziness and utter stupidity?