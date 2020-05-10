Letter to the editor: My experience will benefit Montana Supreme Court

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

During elections, I find that a lot of folks don’t focus on the Montana Supreme Court race which is non-partisan. Seven justices sit on the Supreme Court in Helena and they review lower court decisions to ensure that the district court judge properly applied the law to the facts of a case.

Few people realize that four of the justices are former prosecutors and three are former criminal defense attorneys. Criminal law is well represented on the Supreme Court, but other areas of law not as well. I’ve practiced general civil law for almost 40 years, mostly in the area of family law, and I want to bring my experience to the Supreme Court.

Also, people need fair access to our justice system to resolve their legal disputes. The legal system is not the lawyer’s system nor the judge’s system — it’s the people’s system. I want to work to ensure that all Montanans have meaningful access to our court system.