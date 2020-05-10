Letter to the editor: My experience will benefit Montana Supreme Court

During elections, I find that a lot of folks don’t focus on the Montana Supreme Court race which is non-partisan. Seven justices sit on the Supreme Court in Helena and they review lower court decisions to ensure that the district court judge properly applied the law to the facts of a case.
Few people realize that four of the justices are former prosecutors and three are former criminal defense attorneys. Criminal law is well represented on the Supreme Court, but other areas of law not as well. I’ve practiced general civil law for almost 40 years, mostly in the area of family law, and I want to bring my experience to the Supreme Court.
Also, people need fair access to our justice system to resolve their legal disputes. The legal system is not the lawyer’s system nor the judge’s system — it’s the people’s system. I want to work to ensure that all Montanans have meaningful access to our court system.
I’m a retired U.S. Navy veteran, a Fellow in the Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, and I chaired the State Bar of Montana Family Law Section for over 15 years. This election is important to Montanans because it is a rare and historic opportunity to put someone on the Supreme Court with extensive experience in the general practice of the law, especially in the area of domestic relations. I appreciate your consideration and vote for this important position.
Mars Scott
Montana Supreme Court candidate
Missoula
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!