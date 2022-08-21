Letter to the editor: Nation needs a carbon fee and dividend program

Thank heavens the Inflation Reduction Act reduces our energy and health care costs, increases chip production, supports small businesses, shrinks the deficit, and provides the most climate protections of any bill in history. As we suffer more frequent and severe climate disasters — wildfires, floods, tornadoes, hurricanes — finally, 50 years after the first warnings, congresspeople (Democrats) are taking action.

It's rather embarrassing that it took so long, but action now is better than never. I don't know why it's so hard to achieve the changes that I'd think every intelligent person would want. It doesn't even go as far as the promises we've already made to the rest of the world in the Paris Accords. To simply maintain our word, the nation now needs a carbon fee and dividend program, so that those who suffer from the effects of pollution and warming can at least reap a dividend paid by the producers. From such a severely dysfunctional congress, it's great to feel some progress against such huge and universal problems!