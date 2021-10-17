Letter to the editor: National debt limit needs to be raised

In the email, the senator neglected to point out that the national debt limit needs to be raised to pay the debt already incurred under the past presidents to the tune of $7.8 trillion under President Trump. He also failed to point out that the huge increase in the national debt was mostly due to the tax reduction on the top income earners in the U.S. and the irresponsible reduction of taxes on the corporations that were already underpaying taxes before he and other congressmembers voted to decrease corporate taxes even further. The U.S. had to raise the debt limit, not to allow an increase in spending, but to pay the principal and interest on debts already on the books. In the future, I would hope that everyone can research and understand the issues fully before making decisions.