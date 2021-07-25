Letter to the editor: Nationalists using patriotism to hide sins

Professor Mark Stoler of the University of Vermont, stated that, "The voters made the Nazis the largest [Political] party in Germany in the early 1930s. [later,] It was easier for the German people to say that Hitler seized power than to admit that they endorsed the Fascism of Hitler." That scared the bejesus out of me. Religious nationalists have bastardized the word "patriot" to cover up their sins. They preferred the "tin god" that made the USA the laughingstock of the world for four years.

The Democratic two-party system has worked quite well in spite of the peaks and valleys of the last 250 years. White religious nationalists, however, want to replace democracy and install a theocracy. I'm really not that impressed with the theocracies of Afghanistan and Iran. Hating people of color appeals to the psyche of ignorant white people because being white is all they have going for them.

We owe the African, Asian, Latino and Native Americans a tremendous debt of gratitude for their massive turnout to vote in the last election. Half of the Republican Party still have delusions of grandeur for the failed Trump regime, which is frightening. This cult was so possessed with hate for everyone but themselves, that they stormed the United States Capitol, our sacred seat of government.