 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Need more ID to register car than vote
editor's pick

Letter to the editor: Need more ID to register car than vote

I recently bought a new car. Of course it had to be licensed at the Yellowstone County courthouse. First, I had to go online and make an appointment. Not only select from the days available, but I had to select a specific time. Secondly, I was instructed to bring in my appointment card, a photo ID, and two billing statements that showed I was a resident of the address I claimed to live at.

How and why is registering a new car far more complicated than voting in a general election where one can vote by mail or show up at any time on a Tuesday, even without an appointment? Is this discrimination, hardship, or both by simply being a car owner?

Edward O'Hoem

Billings

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News