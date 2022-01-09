Letter to the editor: New council should reconsider recreational pot

Now that Billings has a new City Council sworn in, maybe Billings residents may now get a chance to revote for recreational marijuana dispensaries in Billings city limits?

Montana's recreational marijuana program began Jan. 1 and it seems the sky is not falling and that life as we know it seems to go on.

It would seem advantageous for Billings to revote on the subject now that recreational marijuana has been implemented throughout Yellowstone County.

Regulating instead of prohibiting recreational marijuana will reduce crime and will free up police officers to enforce crimes that involve a victim.

I hope for the citizens of Billings that this council works on passing recreational marijuana before working on passing another mill levy.

Jason Smith

Billings

