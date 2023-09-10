The Bureau of Land Management is proposing some big but reasonable and necessary changes to our federal oil and gas leasing program. One key change is a simple word choice outlining the guiding principle of federal leasing: “... all lands eligible and available for leasing may be offered…” is the new language in the draft Oil and Gas rule.

Though the addition of eligible, available, and may seem negligible, their inclusion succinctly communicates that companies don’t have an absolute right to oil and gas leases on public lands. To be granted, they must align with the Bureau of Land Management’s ability to sustain oil and gas production while considering multiple land uses and conservation principles.

Three main components codify the conservation aspects of these eligibility criteria. The first is a screening requirement determining whether parcels under requested development conflict with recreational sites, fish and wildlife habitats, and recreational opportunities. The second addition ensures robust public participation in the National Environmental Policy Act analysis. The third increases the amount of money required to be set aside to plug the well and recover the land following development.

Beyond conservation efforts, the draft rule also ensures that bid, rent, and royalty rates align with inflation and that lesees are “qualified and responsible entities.” This is the first time in our nation’s 120+ years of regulated oil and gas development that the federal government is clearly laying out who can lease and use our public resources.

Monica Drum

Bozeman