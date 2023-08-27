I was pleased to read the recent piece “New BLM leasing terms challenge Montana's marginal oil plays.” Over the years, our antiquated oil and gas leasing program failed to account for the fact that many acres of Montana’s public lands have little to no potential for development.

For example, the Bureau of Land Management Dillon field office Resource Management Plan identified that about 1.2 million acres, or 86 percent, of eligible lands in that region, have no or very low energy development potential. Yet, oil and gas companies continue to lease this landscape through speculative leasing practices, limiting management for other things like fish and wildlife habitat.

Where development has occurred, the industry has saddled our communities with multimillion-dollar bills to clean up decaying abandoned oil and gas infrastructure. Outdated federal bonding rates have meant companies don’t put down enough upfront to clean up after drilling, burdening Montana taxpayers who are on the hook for cleanup.

I am grateful to the Bureau of Land Management and the Biden administration for listening to Montanans who have called for common-sense changes to the leasing program. These proposed reforms will reduce the strain on taxpayers and deprioritize lands with little to no potential for energy development for leasing — reducing conflict between federal oil and gas leasing and other public land uses and resources.

I look forward to participating in the coming comment period and encourage my neighbors to make their voices heard before it closes on Sept. 22.

Mike Mershon

Billings