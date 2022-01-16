Letter to the editor: New pipeline under Yellowstone River is bad idea

I am astonished to think that anyone in Billings would sit idly while our source of water is in danger of having another pipeline installed under it. NorthWestern Energy has plans to build a new gas plant along the banks of the Yellowstone River in Laurel. It claims that it's the only way they can produce enough energy to meet the increased demand. Wake up, people. Stop demanding so much energy. NWE is eager to reap the profits, but we all have to drink the water.

How sad that people would overdo their consumption of electricity rather than practice a bit of constraint. Think of the many times when you do not need to turn on a light, a machine or an appliance; for every instance of conservation, you increase our chances of not being faced with undrinkable water, unbreathable air, and raging wildfires.

If you love the Yellowstone River, please stand up for it now. Our beautiful river has so much to offer for our health and our recreation and our sense of history. This unique river holds a special place in the landscape of the earth. We must not turn our heads and ignore those who see it only for industrial purposes. Most of us care deeply about our river, and this is the time to turn our care into action to protect what we love.