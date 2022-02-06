Letter to the editor: New political leaders needed in Montana

In reaction to the 2020 election, Montana Representative Matt Rosendale joined fellow Republicans in objecting to certification of presidential electors from “certain disputed states,” claiming “widespread, credible allegations of fraud and irregularities…” He failed to specify which states were disputed, and cited no evidence supporting any of his claims.

In the meantime, Representative Rosendale was charged with election fraud. He was charged in DC Federal Court claiming he and the National Rifle Association committed an elaborate 2018 funding scheme which allegedly produced nearly $400,000 in illegal in-kind campaign contributions.

If convicted, that won’t be the only time Representative Rosendale put his own personal needs and beliefs ahead of all else. As Insurance Commissioner he reinstated the fraudulent, Florida based Medi-Share health-care sharing ministry that is not required to cover preexisting conditions. An earlier Insurance Commissioner blocked Medi-Share from doing business in Montana for its fraudulent business practices.

More recently, in a tweet, Representative Rosendale called former President Trump’s Chief of Staff Meadows “a good man” and dubbed efforts to hold him in contempt a “witch hunt.” Sound familiar?

Be warned. Always watch carefully the actions of those who claim voter fraud where no evidence of fraud exists. They are very often perpetrators of, if not benefiters from, various fraudulent activities.

Montana must elect new leaders. Men and women who make the welfare of their constituent voters more important than retaining their positions of influence and power. Representative Matt Rosendale is not such a leader.

Galen McKibben

Helena

