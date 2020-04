× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

At a time of plague, it’s too bad President Trump took full credit for the relief checks.

It was created by the members of the whole government.

And, it appears as though he wrote the checks.

It is the next generation who will pay for this relief with interest.

Denise Corrao

Miles City

