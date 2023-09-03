All of this time I have been extremely vexed at the election deniers of the 2020 election. How can they possibly hold these ridiculous political positions when there is no evidence whatsoever for them?

Since then I have been reminded of the Holocaust deniers who refused to accept that six million Jews were systematically executed in Europe by the Nazis of the second world war...even in face of overwhelming evidence. So, apparently these denier-people hold such hard and fast crazy views to serve their own dark agendas. These agendas apparently are very hardwired into these folks' psyches and are impervious to evidence which contradicts their views. Sprinkle an ample amount of paranoia into the mix and these folks' personalities become impenetrable to what the rest of us would regard as rationality.

So, do we give up and brand these people as hopelessly entrenched and immune to rational argument and what the rest of us regard as the facts and the evidence? They do present a challenge and multiple fruitless attempts to persuade them to be rational can prove exasperating.

My hope is that some young prodigy will some day construct a cognitive model which will serve to disintegrate such irrationality. Otherwise human-kind is condemned to be plagued by these crazy types for eternity.

George Sorensen

Billings