Letter to the editor: No excuse to skip voting

My ballot for the upcoming primary arrived in the mail yesterday. I received one ballot for the Democratic candidates and two for the Republicans. No Green Party one. The welcome surprise was that the return envelope had a prepaid stamp on it! I lived in Oregon for years and we had all mail-in ballots for years. Never once was the return postage paid. In the past, I have heard people say they would not vote because they refused to put a stamp on the envelope. Well, now that shouldn't be a problem and everyone should get their ballots ready and in the mail.