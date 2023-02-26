Dictators do not tolerate any difference of opinion from theirs. Dictators control what is printed and said every way they can. Democracies encourage difference of opinion and listen to different views to arrive at best decisions. Do you think our Republican leadership in Montana is now acting like dictators by ousting Mark Raciot because he does not support everything they want?

How small minded it is to think everyone must go along with you, or they are not your friend. I have been a Republican for a long time, although I do not often vote a straight party line. I will no longer claim to be a Republican and no longer support that party with donations. And I will not support their censorship. Time to change our primary voting to get rid of the stranglehold small minded party leaders have on primary voting. We need to vote for the candidates we respect regardless of party. We need leaders with good views that they are not afraid to present for debate. If your view is strong it can stand up to challenges. That is the American way.