Letter to the editor: No more logging

The U.S. Forest Service keeps pushing the myth that logging will prevent fire and “restore” forests. The South Plateau Project would clear-cut more than 5,000 acres and build nearly 56 miles of new roads near Yellowstone National Park. Building up to 56 miles of roads is insane when our national forests already have far too many roads. This is critical grizzly bear habitat, and roads are a well known problem for grizzlies.
The Forest Service wants to cut down huge swaths of forest to keep it from being killed by beetles or fire. But lodgepole pine are evolved to burn and they will burn. This is not a bad thing. It is free forest management and renewal. Fires and dead trees are actually part of a healthy forest. Massive logging projects like South Plateau rob the forest of its ability to store carbon. Less than 15% of a logged tree is stored as carbon, the rest ends up released into the atmosphere. The Biden administration is moving aggressively toward an intelligent climate strategy that includes conserving intact forests and public lands. This project flies in the face of President Biden's work to steer us toward a sustainable future.
Phil Knight
Bozeman