Letter to the editor: No, Mr. President

American carnage. It’s fake news, it’s the Blacks, the Jews, the immigrants, the free press. It’s a Latino Indiana judge. It’s the China virus, the Dems, the protesters, the Russia hoax, the climate crisis hoax.

No Mr. President, it’s you. It’s your divisiveness, bigotry, incompetence, greed and lying. It’s Republican senators and representatives without integrity not holding you accountable. It’s supporters willing to excuse disreputable comments, the winking at QAnon, Alex Jones and white supremacists. It’s your trashing of norms, bashing allies while cozying up to dictators and disregard for democracy itself. It’s your bullying, lack of empathy, personal and political corruption. It’s your narcissism, your character. It’s the carnage you have wrought.