 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: No, Mr. President

Letter to the editor: No, Mr. President

{{featured_button_text}}

American carnage. It’s fake news, it’s the Blacks, the Jews, the immigrants, the free press. It’s a Latino Indiana judge. It’s the China virus, the Dems, the protesters, the Russia hoax, the climate crisis hoax.

No Mr. President, it’s you. It’s your divisiveness, bigotry, incompetence, greed and lying. It’s Republican senators and representatives without integrity not holding you accountable. It’s supporters willing to excuse disreputable comments, the winking at QAnon, Alex Jones and white supremacists. It’s your trashing of norms, bashing allies while cozying up to dictators and disregard for democracy itself. It’s your bullying, lack of empathy, personal and political corruption. It’s your narcissism, your character. It’s the carnage you have wrought.

Thomas Romine

Billings

3
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News