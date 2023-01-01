Letter to the editor: No negative impact to the health of fishery

I read with interest the article on Dec. 28 regarding crowding on the Madison River. In it, Pat Byorth, FWP commissioner, is credited with saying that crowding is compromising the health of the fishery. I attended the meeting held by the Madison River Work Group in Ennis on Sept. 7. The health of the fishery was addressed twice in that meeting, specifically and concisely.

One working group member (of whom two were biologists) responded, "Fisheries staff have not been able to identify negative impacts on the fish population of the Madison River's current forms of use, and there will be continual monitoring." A follow-up question regarding any decline in brown trout was met with a reiteration by Deb O'Neill of FWP, "There is no data that shows detrimental use to the resource." Eleven years of study and data gathering has not shown a negative impact to the health of the fishery.

One attendee at the Ennis meeting later asked, "How did we get 'here'? Here to this point in time that we feel these regulations are the way to move forward?" The answer was that a survey taken by FWP showed someone's perception of overcrowding, with 70% of the dissatisfaction related to the boat ramps, the put-ins and take-outs, and lack of bathroom facilities.

Let's continue improvements there, rather than regulate the number of recreationists who enjoy the river on float tubes, on guided trips, or in their own crafts.

Eileen White

Cameron