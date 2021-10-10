Letter to the editor: No right to infect others

No one has a constitutional right to infect others with a deadly disease. There is no “freedom” from vaccination or from required wearing of masks. We are not free to disregard a stop light or a speed limit. There is no constitutional right to impregnate a woman without her consent. That is absurd.

In fact, Russ Doty (see recent guest editorial) suggests that the contrary may be true. Article II, Section 3 of the Montana Constitution provides that all citizens have a right to a clean and healthful environment. Spreading the COVID-19 virus certainly interferes with people’s clean and healthy environment.

Suggesting that one should be free to spread the Coronavirus— especially the Delta Variant of COVID-19 — without any restrictions from the proper authorities, is absurd. Legitimate exceptions are rare.

I hate wearing these masks, but we cannot deny they are effective. So is the vaccine. Such failures don’t just affect ourselves; they affect everyone; they expose everyone to a disease that frequently leads to death. Further, they will prevent us from reaching herd immunity so all of us can finally quit wearing masks. These facts are not disputed.