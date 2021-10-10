Letter to the editor: No right to infect others

No one has a constitutional right to infect others with a deadly disease. There is no “freedom” from vaccination or from required wearing of masks. We are not free to disregard a stop light or a speed limit. There is no constitutional right to impregnate a woman without her consent. That is absurd.
In fact, Russ Doty (see recent guest editorial) suggests that the contrary may be true. Article II, Section 3 of the Montana Constitution provides that all citizens have a right to a clean and healthful environment. Spreading the COVID-19 virus certainly interferes with people’s clean and healthy environment.
Suggesting that one should be free to spread the Coronavirus— especially the Delta Variant of COVID-19 — without any restrictions from the proper authorities, is absurd. Legitimate exceptions are rare.
I hate wearing these masks, but we cannot deny they are effective. So is the vaccine. Such failures don’t just affect ourselves; they affect everyone; they expose everyone to a disease that frequently leads to death. Further, they will prevent us from reaching herd immunity so all of us can finally quit wearing masks. These facts are not disputed.
I would like to think that Americans care about other people. People should think it patriotic to endure a very minor inconvenience to help millions of people avoid illness and death. If there were a button that signified “I am vaccinated and gladly wear a mask where recommended by the CDC,” I would wear it with pride. You should too.
I can’t understand why some people want to put our country down by preventing genuine efforts to make our country healthier. Knowingly trying to infect other people is despicable. Doing so when you know how to avoid it is reckless and just as bad.
Tom Towe
Billings