Letter to the editor: No to CI-118 & I-190

The legalized use of tobacco should be a lesson to us all. 1,600 adults die each year from their own smoking in Montana. 19,000 kids now under 18 and alive in Montana who will ultimately die prematurely from smoking. $440 million annual health care costs in Montana directly caused by smoking. $81.1 million in medicated costs caused by smoking in Montana. $368.9 million from smoking-cause productive losses in Montana (tobaccofreekids.org). We discovered these consequences too late. Lives were already ruined and lost.

So, I ask, what will the stats be for pot smoking down the road? Pot is a gateway drug to greater drug addiction and abuse, and has been found to negatively impact mental health, fosters more DUIs, and creates more social problems whatever way you ingest it. The scientific community wrestles with finding benefits to smoking marijuana for a very select group of patients, however, widely recommends that parents do not smoke near children, expectant mothers steer clear, and that weed smoke is still smoke that does have all the risks for anyone inhaling the drug. This is something that won’t just affect individuals, but the whole community and our families and children with hopeful futures. Why vote for such a quagmire? I will vote no on CI-118 and I-190.