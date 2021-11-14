Letter to the editor: No treatment for senseless politicians

America in 2021 is a strange place.

Republicans think abortion should be banned in order to protect human life. Democrats think the government should keep its nose out of decisions that ought to be made by citizens and medical professionals.

Democrats think COVID vaccinations should be mandatory in order to protect human life. Republicans think the government should keep its nose out of decisions that ought to be made by citizens and medical professionals.

Unfortunately, there is no medical treatment that causes political parties to make sense.

David Crisp

Billings

