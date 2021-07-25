Letter to the editor: No zombie voters in Montana

I had no idea that the reason for all the changes the Legislature made in Montana's voting laws this year was fear of the walking dead. But in a recent speech to his Republican colleagues, Gov. Gianforte said the changes were "so dead people don't vote anymore." I didn't know that dead people had been voting, and neither did an official from the Montana Association of Clerks and Recorders. She said, "There's never been any evidence that I'm aware of, that we've been letting deceased voters vote."

Actually, I don't think it's zombies Republicans are afraid of. It's voters. But that's curious, too. In the last Montana election, the GOP won every office on the ballot and a substantial majority in the Legislature. Since they couldn't complain about any fraud or chicanery in the election they won, they had to invent some other reason for making voting more of a chore and inconvenience with added bureaucratic restrictions. So they invented zombie voters. But when Gianforte signed the bill Republicans had urgently passed, he bragged that Montana "has a long history of secure, transparent elections, setting a standard for the nation."