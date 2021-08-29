 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Nobody likes masks, but the alternative is worse

Letter to the editor: Nobody likes masks, but the alternative is worse

Nobody likes wearing masks. They are not comfortable, and even after 18 months we all still look like we are hiding something or extras in a cowboy movie.

But to all those who have gotten so bent out of shape by the actions of Billings School District 2 and other districts across our state and nation in mandating masks in schools; I ask you — would you rather you mask up or go back to no sports, no extracurricular activities, remote learning, and kids being isolated at home?

Jedediah Barton

Billings

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News