Letter to the editor: Nobody likes masks, but the alternative is worse

Nobody likes wearing masks. They are not comfortable, and even after 18 months we all still look like we are hiding something or extras in a cowboy movie.

But to all those who have gotten so bent out of shape by the actions of Billings School District 2 and other districts across our state and nation in mandating masks in schools; I ask you — would you rather you mask up or go back to no sports, no extracurricular activities, remote learning, and kids being isolated at home?