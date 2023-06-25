Every weekend, especially during the spring and summer months, we are bombarded in our home by unbearable noise. This happens in the evenings when cars, motorcycles and pickup trucks begin to drag race down King Avenue West. They begin to congregate in the Kohl's parking lot, before the sun goes down. It is 10 p.m. as l write this, and there is no thought of sleeping.
The noise is so bad that our home shakes and vibrates. The police do nothing and it seems that Kohl's allows their lot to be used as a staging area for this type of behavior. It is deeply distressing.
Dorothy Reichert
Billings