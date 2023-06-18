After nine years in my apartment it was brought to my attention that we have a little known and enforced law called noise pollution. Everything that has wheels from the corner of Division Street by the Catholic school onto Broadwater Avenue, 24/7, I get the pleasure of hearing trucks and cars take off like speed demons at a deafening level.

Of course emergency vehicles are exempt. The particular stretch from Broadwater down to Fifth is a magnet for those fueled by testosterone with the mindset that they are immortal. Maybe I am showing my age, but not that old and decrepit.

But constantly having to hear them roaring and screeching by at decibels off the charts is nerve wracking. I did call the police department and the officer I spoke with asked the laughable: did I get any tag numbers? Ah, no, sir, not when they're all a blur.

Yes, there are more pressing issues, but why is our city condoning this one? I’ve spoken with the mayor, traffic control to no avail. All that was said is my location doesn’t have the statistics or fatalities etc., that would curb the problem. Some of our tax dollars or slush fund to come up with something concrete and tangible to slow there roll.

Jennie M. Bodine

Billings