Letter to the editor: Nonprofits deserve our thanks

In the spirit of celebrating our essential workers during this COVID-19 crisis, I wanted to personally recognize the hard work, personal sacrifice and devotion to service of the staffs and supporters of our important area nonprofits. They have ramped up and are meeting widespread needs in our community.

As president of the board of directors for Family Service, I watched with deepening respect and awe as the staff widely distributed amazing food boxes, worked faithfully with the general public, and adapted repeatedly to changing circumstances and knowledge. This all being done with limited resources, personal protective equipment, and official counsel. Through good weather and bad, encountering and respecting the stress and fear of the newly unemployed and those in need, the employees of Family Service and many other nonprofits have persevered. My sincerest thanks and profound admiration for the great job you are doing.