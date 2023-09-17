I'm increasingly appalled at Northwestern Energy's treatment of its customers in steadfastly refusing to move into the 21st century along with the rest of the world. The Billings Gazette article on the new Northern Cheyenne wind farm proposal provides yet another in a long list of welcome renewable energy projects offered in lieu of NWE's all-fossil fuels procurement.

The cheapest energy in history now is solar power, with wind close behind. Yet incredibly, while the world scrambles to transition away from carbon sources, NWE seems intent on boldly taking Montana back to the 19th century. In recent listening sessions regarding NWE's energy procurement, only a handful of many hundreds of comments agreed with its vision. What many of us have seen coming for decades NWE hasn't yet realized, or — knowing they're granted an 11% profit regardless of stupid planning — it prefers its margins on more pricey power sources.

The article says NWE estimates "the cost of its generation portfolio would increase 30% as it added non-carbon resources." (That's on top of its current 28% residential rate increase!) Yet many other companies have figured out how to profit building massive wind and solar generation projects across Montana, effectively eating NWE's lunch, and with no guaranteed profit. Obviously it can be done to meet customers' demand for clean power. If NWE were subject to the same capitalist rules the rest of us live by, they would've lost to the competition decades ago. NWE deserves to hear from us, its captive customers.

Tim Holmes

Helena