Letter to the editor: Northwestern Energy customers beware

Northwestern Energy customers please encourage the Montana State Legislature to vote against SB 379 which increases risk and expense for NWE ratepayers. SB 379 amounts to a corporate bailout with ratepayers assuming up to $1 billion in expenses to keep Colstrip coal fired power plant unit four operating with guaranteed profits for NWE and its shareholders.
A corporate bailout such as this amounts to “corporate socialism,” essentially “Medicare for corporations,” while we the people pay for it. In effect, schools, hospitals, businesses and homes will be forced to pay higher rates to line the pockets of shareholders and executives.
SB 379 generally revises coal fired energy generation laws and removes PSC oversight for expenditures on a 35-year-old power plant and eliminates protections for consumers. The bill will allow NWE to charge customers for environmental cleanup and changes the company wishes to make regardless of the cost or value.
In effect NWE gets a blank check paid by the customers for operation, maintenance, repairs, replacement shutdown power, buying more shares and costs if the plant closes early. On March 23, the PSC voted unanimously to oppose SB 379. Ultimately, NWE, instead of continuing its drive for building new fossil fuel plants in the middle of a climate crisis should focus its energy and resources on the transition of Montana to alternative clean energy resources.
Michael Taylor
Red Lodge