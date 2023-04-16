The NorthWestern Energy marketing team wants us to believe they are trying to build a methane driven power-plant in our community because they are our friends and deeply care about us. Inserts with my monthly bill talk about how wonderful this will be for me, advise me that high energy bills might be due to the hot tub I don’t have, and share their workers favorite recipes.

The methane power-plant will increase our energy costs and increase their profits. It will worsen our air quality, disrupt our community, and contribute to climate change. They are a for-profit, publicly traded, monopolistic corporation whose primary purpose is to add value for their investors. While NWE shouldn’t be faulted for focusing on their purpose, we need to assure the health and welfare of our community and assure sustainability for our children.

Because of the extreme cold last December NWE says we need to build "reliable" sources. It’s quite paradoxical that they feel they need to respond to climate change related weather events by worsening climate change. Recent improvements in energy storage and transmission mean that wind and solar are, in fact, highly reliable.

NWE’s “sustainability plan” clearly acknowledges the impacts of fossil fuels on climate change but pretends we have decades to address it. Coal and gas have benefited our society in the past. But their clear impact on our health and the worsening impact on our climate mean our future must be with sustainable energy.

Robert Merchant

Billings