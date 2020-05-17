Letter to the editor: NorthWestern Energy needs accountability

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I want to thank Valerie McMurtry for her guest opinion calling for accountability at the PSC (The Billings Gazette, April 29) and for her financial analysis — both very apt.

I live in Sheridan, so cannot vote for Ms. McMurtry. I am a former manager at Portland General Electric, Portland, Oregon, and a commodities buyer for the Boardman Coal Fire Plant in Oregon. (Portland General also has had about 15% interest in Colstrip units 3 & 4.) I am now retired.

At Portland General we had huge challenges: We closed a nuclear power plant, and the company is now closing the Boardman operation. These kinds of changes can be managed, with thoughtful leadership and planning. NorthWestern Energy seems to be unable to envision carrying out such challenges, and instead falls back on their lack of transparency, and the influence of the coal mining areas.

The tripartite issues of shareholders, utility and customers (Portland General stopped calling them ratepayers, and shifted to customers) is a delicate balance. And it seems out of equilibrium here in Montana.

I went to the PSC Bozeman hearing in December regarding NWE plans for energy resources, and found testimony to be clearly in favor of exiting coal, and in favor of accelerating wind and solar. It is possible, especially in this state.