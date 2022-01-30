 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: NorthWestern Energy should embrace renewables
0 Comments

Letter to the editor: NorthWestern Energy should embrace renewables

  • 0

I have been a NorthWestern Energy customer since it began doing business in Montana and I am very disappointed that this monopoly utility has failed to embrace the clean energy future that Montana needs. Clean energy from wind and sun is more affordable, healthier, and safer. Therefore, it is hard to understand why NorthWestern has proposed a methane plant in Laurel, where the community is already facing air quality challenges.

If it is built, this plant will not only cost customers more money, but it will threaten the respiratory health of those nearby. It is definitely time for NorthWestern customers and Montana citizens in general to demand safer, healthier and more climate-friendly ways of generating power. After all, if we don't take care of Mother Nature, she won't be able to take care of us.

Gregory Karlsgodt

Missoula

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News