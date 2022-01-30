Letter to the editor: NorthWestern Energy should embrace renewables

I have been a NorthWestern Energy customer since it began doing business in Montana and I am very disappointed that this monopoly utility has failed to embrace the clean energy future that Montana needs. Clean energy from wind and sun is more affordable, healthier, and safer. Therefore, it is hard to understand why NorthWestern has proposed a methane plant in Laurel, where the community is already facing air quality challenges.

If it is built, this plant will not only cost customers more money, but it will threaten the respiratory health of those nearby. It is definitely time for NorthWestern customers and Montana citizens in general to demand safer, healthier and more climate-friendly ways of generating power. After all, if we don't take care of Mother Nature, she won't be able to take care of us.