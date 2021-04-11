Letter to the editor: Northwestern energy too big to fail?

SB 379 to protect Northwestern Energy will cost Montana more than the power bill on their home or rental. Montanans will also be paying the power bills on court houses, jails, the State Prison, fire stations, city halls, public schools, and every other government building including the State Capitol. The costs associated with SB 379 will even effect anyone living off the grid because everyone pays the bill regardless of whether there are solar panels on the roof. SB 379 is a patent giveaway to Northwestern Energy. Why? You know why. This isn’t Montana’s first rodeo. Don't forget 2008 and 2009. Is Northwestern Energy too big to fail?
Maggi Buttrell
Laurel