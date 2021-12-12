Letter to the editor: NorthWestern Energy up to no good

As a parent, there is an unspoken rule you learn. When you can hear your child making noise throughout the house, you know all is well. When all of the sudden they get quiet, you know they are up to no good.
Our community has been raising our voices at Laurel City Council meetings against the building of the proposed NorthWestern Energy methane plant here in Laurel. Representatives from Northwestern Energy were present, well, at least for awhile. Funny thing is, as soon as those of us in the community started to learn of what they were up to and started to show up and voice our concerns about the proposed methane plant’s impact to our land values, environment, noise, and more, NorthWestern stopped showing up.
The last meeting they attended on Nov. 10, they reassured the city council they were concerned about our community and that they are a ‘community first’ type of business. Interesting. No one from NorthWestern Energy has been out to speak to me or any of my neighbors, and they have never answered any of our questions or concerns. They have simply stopped showing up in the community.
Although, I would argue they weren’t particularly present with the public to begin with. And now, just like a mischievous child, they have gotten very, very, quiet. Our community is full of parents however, and we know this lesson well, so we are diligently working to figure out what they are up to.
Piles of pipe have started showing up on the proposed plant building site. Land is being cleared of old vehicles. NorthWestern appears to be moving forward on its plans to bore a pipeline below the Yellowstone River, even though the city has sent their zoning amendment proposal request back to the zoning commission. Perhaps, as such great stewards of our community, they are simply preparing Santa’s assembly line for quicker present delivery from the North Pole or they are observing the upcoming holiday with a Silent Night.
Carah Ronan
Laurel