Letter to the editor: NorthWestern Energy up to no good

As a parent, there is an unspoken rule you learn. When you can hear your child making noise throughout the house, you know all is well. When all of the sudden they get quiet, you know they are up to no good.

Our community has been raising our voices at Laurel City Council meetings against the building of the proposed NorthWestern Energy methane plant here in Laurel. Representatives from Northwestern Energy were present, well, at least for awhile. Funny thing is, as soon as those of us in the community started to learn of what they were up to and started to show up and voice our concerns about the proposed methane plant’s impact to our land values, environment, noise, and more, NorthWestern stopped showing up.

The last meeting they attended on Nov. 10, they reassured the city council they were concerned about our community and that they are a ‘community first’ type of business. Interesting. No one from NorthWestern Energy has been out to speak to me or any of my neighbors, and they have never answered any of our questions or concerns. They have simply stopped showing up in the community.